State Highway 8 (Twizel-Ōmarama Road) Crash

After undertaking enquiries overnight, Police are satisfied that there was only one occupant in the car which crashed off Ōhau B Canal Bridge yesterday.

The driver of the car, a 29-year-old man, was recovered by the Police National Dive Squad yesterday evening.

Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing, and if anyone witnessed the crash and has not yet spoken to Police, we would like to hear from them.

Please get in touch via our 105 phone service or online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105, using Update My Report. Please reference file number 230115/5559.

© Scoop Media

