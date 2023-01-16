Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Homicide Investigation Launched, Napier

Monday, 16 January 2023, 11:46 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police have launched a homicide investigation after a man died in Napier yesterday afternoon (15 January).

Police were called to a residential address on Emerson Street at about 2.45pm.

Sadly, a man was found deceased at the scene.

At this stage, Police are not in a position to provide further details about the man’s identity, however, will look to do so in due course.

Police are working to establish what has occurred and are following positive lines of enquiry into the circumstances of the incident.

 

