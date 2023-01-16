Homicide Investigation Launched, Napier

Ever since Christopher Luxon became leader, National has adopted a “small target” strategy. This consists of offering nothing to distract the media from its focus on the government’s shortcomings and the public’s discontent with its performance. In particular, the strategy involves releasing no policy alternatives whose own failings might then be picked apart, and become the story. It assumes the media will largely shrug and accept the stonewalling on policy and move on. Here’s how the comms experts define how the strategy should be used by corporates facing unwelcome media scrutiny... More>>
Government: Support To Flooded Tairāwhiti Communities The Government is making an initial contribution of $150,000 to help communities in Tairāwhiti following ex-Tropical Cyclone Hale. This contribution is in addition to $100,000 already committed for farmers and growers and support from MSD for displaced communities... More>>
Binoy Kampmark: Joining The War Club: Australia’s HIMARS Purchase Australia just spent $A558 million on HIMARS (High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems) from the US. There has been little information to explain the broader necessity for such a system for Australia. There are no bounds of accountability, no reason to argue against insensible procurements. More>>
Ngapuhi Settlement: Act With Honour Te Rūnanga-Ā-Iwi-Ō-Ngāpuhi says the historic Waitangi Tribunal Report, dealing with the second stage of the tribunal's Te Paparahi o Te Raki (Northland) inquiry proves a deliberate and systematic collusion between settlers and colonial governments... More>>