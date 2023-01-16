Homicide Investigation Launched, Napier

Government: Support To Flooded Tairāwhiti Communities

The Government is making an initial contribution of $150,000 to help communities in Tairāwhiti following ex-Tropical Cyclone Hale.

This contribution is in addition to $100,000 already committed for farmers and growers and support from MSD for displaced communities... More>>

Binoy Kampmark: Joining The War Club: Australia’s HIMARS Purchase

Australia just spent $A558 million on HIMARS (High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems) from the US. There has been little information to explain the broader necessity for such a system for Australia. There are no bounds of accountability, no reason to argue against insensible procurements. More>>



Ngapuhi Settlement: Act With Honour Te Rūnanga-Ā-Iwi-Ō-Ngāpuhi says the historic Waitangi Tribunal Report, dealing with the second stage of the tribunal's Te Paparahi o Te Raki (Northland) inquiry proves a deliberate and systematic collusion between settlers and colonial governments... More>>



