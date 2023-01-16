Person In Custody Following Fleeing Driver Incident, Hamilton
One person has been taken into custody after a fleeing driver incident in Hamilton City.
A vehicle failed to stop for Police on Forest Lake Road, Hamilton after a potential firearm sighting at 11.04am.
The vehicle then rammed a Police car and subsequently fled, to which Police initiated a pursuit.
Police utilised a tactical manoeuvre to bring the vehicle to a stop.
The fleeing vehicle then crashed into a fence on Brooklyn Road causing a minor fire.
There are no reports of injuries.
Brooklyn Road is currently blocked and motorists are advised to avoid the area.
Police use a risk-assessment process to guide our decisions about what tactical options might be required to safely resolve any situation.