Person In Custody Following Fleeing Driver Incident, Hamilton

One person has been taken into custody after a fleeing driver incident in Hamilton City.

A vehicle failed to stop for Police on Forest Lake Road, Hamilton after a potential firearm sighting at 11.04am.

The vehicle then rammed a Police car and subsequently fled, to which Police initiated a pursuit.

Police utilised a tactical manoeuvre to bring the vehicle to a stop.

The fleeing vehicle then crashed into a fence on Brooklyn Road causing a minor fire.

There are no reports of injuries.

Brooklyn Road is currently blocked and motorists are advised to avoid the area.

Police use a risk-assessment process to guide our decisions about what tactical options might be required to safely resolve any situation.

