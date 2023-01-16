Appeal For Information Following Firearms Incident, Opotiki



Police are asking for the public's help after an incident in Opotiki on Saturday that left a man injured.

Emergency services were alerted to the incident about 5pm after the man was located with an apparent gunshot wound to the leg, following an altercation understood to involve gang members.

The victim remains in hospital in a stable condition.

Now investigators are working to establish the exact circumstances of what has occurred, and to hold those responsible to account.

Initial enquiries suggest the matter involved parties are known to each other and Police do not believe there is an ongoing risk to the wider public.

Police would like to hear from anyone with information about what happened or the parties involved.

You can get in touch by calling 105 and quoting file number 230116/8669, or give information anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

