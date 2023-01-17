Local Petition Launched For Independent Inquiry And Rules Review

Over 800 people have already signed a petition launched overnight by a group of residents from around the region. The petition calls on local and central government to do more to reduce erosion sediment and forestry slash from entering waterways.





Crayfish and paua washed ashore following recent flooding event - Waiapu/ Ruatoria - Graeme Atkins

The pressure group, Mana Taiao Tairāwhiti, includes farmers and horticulturalists, Māori landowners and conservation workers.

Hera Ngata-Gibson is based in Anaura Bay with whānau in Uawa and has the online petition under her name.

“What’s happening here in Te Tairawhiti is an ‘ecological disaster’ says Ms Ngata-Gibson. “It’s time we all hear and acknowledge what our environment is ‘screaming’ at us. Enough is enough! We must stop, check ourselves and start acting responsibly. We all have a part to play in sorting this huge issue. We must speak up and put the well-being of our whenua above all else. It’s critical for our own longevity and wellbeing in this place.”

Ms Ngata-Gibson sees a bleak future for families who choose to stay on the Coast as weather events and damage to infrastructure, homes and schools seems to be increasing.

“We are sick of seeing the carnage created by forestry slash in our awa and along the coast - after years of expensive litigation, it seems Gisborne District Council is still unable to set rules that protect the environment and it is impacting on our ability to live on our own lands.”

Ms Ngata-Gibson said the key stakeholders all seem to deny responsibility for the situation and an independent inquiry would be a good way to move from the blame game to objectively identifying what has gone wrong and what would ensure permitted activities are appropriate across the region.

“We are seeing the effects of climate change on bare slopes - whether that is pasture or harvested hillsides - and we know we can do better for the environment and our future here.”

Tolaga Bay farmers Mike and Bridget Parker have been severely impacted for the second time in four years. They asked for a ministerial inquiry following the first forestry event but were told at the time because it wasn't ‘large scale enough’ and MPI were not involved an inquiry was not possible.

“Well how big is big enough?” says Mrs Parker.

Mana Taiao Tairāwhiti acknowledges the Environmental Defence Society calling for an independent inquiry and the local group will be working with EDS on all available options.

“Our awa, moana and whenua are screaming out to be mended and protected just as whanau protect each other. Do more people need to die before the Government will do the right thing?” says Mrs Parker.

Residents of the Waiapu catchment, like Uawa, are also concerned about the lack of attention to their part of the region.

“We’re wondering why the Waipaoa River has tens of millions spent on flood protection while the Waiapu and tributaries now breaches and floods paddocks, roads, bridges and homes every couple of months” says Ruatoria resident Tui Warmenhoven who has been researching the Waiapu catchment for more than 20 years.

“We need an independent inquiry right now to identify the problems and solutions. There will be no quick fixes, but having an independent assessment of what has and hasn’t happened that contributes to the situation feels urgent” said Ms Warmenhoven.

“Some things need to change and all options should be on the table.”

The petition (change.org/tiakitaiao) makes five requests of Council:

Support an independent inquiry into the planning and regulatory system for land use in Tairāwhiti - with a focus on activity, and lack of activity, contributing to erosion, sedimentation and woody debris deposits in waterways and the marine coastal environment. Prioritise a review of land use rules related to activities on the steep, erosion-prone land that comprises 80 percent of land in the region. Offer Tairāwhiti to be a pilot region for the Resource Management Reforms that will include significant support from Central Government. Work with Trust Tairāwhiti, other regional leadership organisations and Central Government on a 20 year regional Just Transition plan to ensure all land use in the region is truly sustainable - from economic, social, cultural and environmental perspectives. Request the establishment of a ministerial group including the Ministers for the Environment, Climate Change, Business & Employment, Social Development, Forestry, Agriculture, Civil Defence, Research, Science & Innovation, and Māori Development to support the development, implementation and monitoring of a regional Just Transition plan for Tairāwhiti.

Ms Ngata-Gibson says the group hope to get over 1000 signatures before presenting the petition to Gisborne District Council at its Sustainable Tairāwhiti meeting on 26 January.

“It seems like the perfect opportunity to ask the councillors why they haven’t updated the local land use rules since they were originally written, to push for an independent review of the situation, and to request central government support as a pilot region for doing resource management differently under the recent RMA reforms.

