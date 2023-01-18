Upcoming Works On SH10 Near Awanui

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency advises of upcoming works on State Highway 10, near Awanui from Monday 23 January to Friday 27 January, between 7:30am and 6:00pm.

Traffic will be reduced to one lane under stop/go and a temporary speed limit of 30 km/h will apply as we complete the initial installation works for variable speed signs as part of the SH10 Awanui to Kaingaroa

speed review project.

Emergency services will be accommodated at all times, as will those that reside within the planned area of works.

