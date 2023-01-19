Search ongoing for person missing in water at Glenorchy

Inspector Paula Enoka, Otago Lakes Central Area Commander:

A person missing in the water at Glenorchy, near the Glenorchy Reserve, has not yet been located.

The search is continuing this evening, assisted by LandSAR volunteers.

The LandSAR volunteers will be conducting a shoreline search.

The National Dive Squad has been requested and will be deployed tomorrow.

© Scoop Media

