Appeal for information - Wairoa fire

Police are appealing for information after a house fire on Apatu Street, Wairoa about 1.15am on Wednesday morning.

Fire investigators and Police CIB attended the scene yesterday and further enquiries will be completed.

At this stage, the fire is being treated as suspicious.

Police would like to hear from anyone who may have seen something around the time of the fire, or who might have information about what has occurred.

If you can help, please call 105 and quote event number P053416272.

