Simplicity Foundation Donates $100,000 For Flood Relief

The Simplicity Foundation, owner of KiwiSaver and investment fund manager Simplicity NZ Ltd (Simplicity), has donated $50,000 to the Auckland City Mission and $50,000 to Visionwest, to assist with flood relief efforts.

Simplicity donates 15% of its fees to the Simplicity Foundation, which has donated over $5 million to charity since its inception six years ago.

“We've donated in times of crisis before, including the Kaikōura earthquake and Christchurch mosque attack,” said Rebecca Roberts, manager of the Simplicity Foundation. “Some are in dire need right now, and we want to help,” she said.

The funds will be distributed immediately to assist those in need.

