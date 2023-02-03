Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Support Available For Flood Affected Farmers

Friday, 3 February 2023, 10:44 am
The Waikato and South Auckland Primary Industries Adverse Event Cluster has welcomed a decision to classify the heavy rainfall event over the past week a medium-scale adverse event.

The announcement was made yesterday by Minister for Agriculture Damien O’Connor under the Government’s Primary Sector Recovery Policy.

This is based on the multi-region, multi-industry impact of this event. However, it should be noted that local communities are rallying around each other and local heroes are coming to the fore.

“It has been a pretty rough week for our farmers and growers in Auckland and Waikato,” says Neil Bateup, Chair of the Waikato and South Auckland Primary Industries Adverse Event Cluster.

“There has been widespread rainfall and localised flooding across the region, with the greatest impacts felt in the Coromandel, Pukekohe, Onewhero and King Country. There are a few slips around and the roading network has taken a hammering in places.”

The Cluster met Tuesday (31 January) to consider the impacts of the event, and collectively decided to request access to the suite of recovery measures under the Primary Sector Recovery Policy. These include operational funding for the Rural Support Trust, clean-up support from Enhanced Task Force Green, and tax flexibility provisions from Inland Revenue.

“Look after your wellbeing and take a moment to check on your neighbours. If you need advice and support, you can call the Waikato-Hauraki-Coromandel Rural Support Trust, your rural professionals, or industry groups and supply contacts.

“We are all here and connected to support you to recover from this event,” says Neil, who also chairs the Trust.

The risk of slips is not yet over, take care travelling on roads, traversing hills, and check bridges for structural damage after flood water recedes. Looking ahead, this unusual weather pattern is likely to continue for the summer, so clear debris, silt traps and check culverts to ensure they remained intact.

The Cluster covers the South Auckland and Waikato regions and was set up in 2016 to bring together agencies from the primary industries, central and local government to prepare for and coordinate responses to adverse events.

The Waikato Rural Support Trust facilitators are rural people and work with industry bodies and partners to navigate, support and help access relevant, practical information, advice and support to the rural community. Its services are confidential.

Additional Information

Rural Support Trust on 0800 787 254 or visit www.rural-support.org.nz

Information about dealing with floods at www.rural-support.org.nz/Adverse-Events/Flood

For animal welfare assistance, phone MPI on 04 894 0132 to log any concerns.

DairyNZ: www.dairynz.co.nz/business/adverse-events/flood/

Beef + Lamb New Zealand: beeflambnz.com/news-views/flood-support

Farmstrong www.farmstrong.co.nz

