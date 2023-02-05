Waitangi Day Impacted By Floods

Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown said Waitangi Day looks and feels very different in Tāmaki Makaurau this year, following devastating floods that severely impacted the region.

“I know that local communities had been gearing up to host Waitangi Day events this long weekend, and Aucklanders will be disappointed that many celebrations were cancelled,” Mayor Brown said.

“However, the focus right now is helping families in need, and I want to acknowledge local iwi, community leaders, and Māori community groups for making the call to put whanau safety first.”

On Friday morning, Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei kaumātua placed a rāhui on the inner Waitemata Harbour in response to wastewater spills and public health restrictions.

“Aucklanders should follow this rāhui. I also want to acknowledge the emergency response support from local iwi and Māori community groups, which shows the importance of working in partnership,” Mayor Brown said.

Prior to Waitangi Day, the Mayor met with Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei Trust chair Marama Royal, and deputy chair Ngarimu Blair, to check on the flooding at Ōrākei Marae which contributed to this year’s annual Waitangi Day ki Ōkahu event being cancelled.

The Mayor also met with Manukau Urban Māori Authority (MUMA) CEO Tania Rangiheuea, who made the tough decision not to proceed with the hugely popular family event Waitangi ki Manukau when it became clear that it could no longer be held at Hayman Park.

“It’s regrettable that, after three years of event cancellations due to Covid, thousands of Aucklanders are not able to enjoy these and other free community events this Waitangi Day,” Mayor Brown said.

“At MUMA, I’ve seen the hard work they’re doing to provide social support for whanau affected by flooding and storm damage.

“Auckland Council has funds that it commits to a range of Māori-led projects that benefit our region. We’re looking at how quickly we can reshape some of that funding to assist with the work that local iwi and Māori community groups are already doing to support the emergency response and be part of Auckland’s big clean-up and longer-term recovery.”

The Mayor will spend Waitangi Day in Auckland, where a local state of emergency is still in place.

“Despite the improved weather, take care this Waitangi Day long weekend as the scope and risk of damage caused by flooding continues to emerge. Please be prepared if the situation changes,” Mayor Brown said.

Several Waitangi Day celebrations, including Waitangi at Waititi hosted by Te Whanau o Waipareira, will go ahead as planned across Tāmaki Makaurau.

If you require urgent assistance or support for flood-related issues, call 0800 22 22 00.

