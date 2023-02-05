Heading South For The Burt Munro?

Riders traveling to the Burt Munro Challenge are reminded that our public roads aren’t the place to test the limits of your bike.

Southland Police want everyone attending the action-packed event from 8-12 February to get there safely, have a safe time while in attendance, and return home without any harm.

Senior Sergeant Brent Kingsland says there will be an increased Police presence on roads across the region before, during and after the event, and zero tolerance for unsafe behaviour.

“Expect to see Police patrols anytime, anywhere,” Senior Sergeant Kingsland says.

“We will be out on roads in increased numbers, including in locations you’d least expect us to be. So please take your time and ride to the conditions.

“Don’t take unnecessary risks, don’t ride tired or impaired by alcohol or drugs. Make sure your bike is up to scratch before you set off, and wear the proper gear – including high-vis to be seen.”

The speed limit is the speed limit, and any road user who is travelling over the speed limit can expect to be stopped. Speed is the single biggest determinant in whether anyone is killed, injured, or walks away unharmed from a crash.

Police are also monitoring gang members who are travelling to Southland for the event.

While the event is not linked to gangs, a shared interest in motorcycles with other eventgoers means a number of gang members are expected to travel to the event.

Police will continue to monitor their activities and take action for any identified offending.

Police want everyone travelling to the event to be safe and feel safe. If you witness any illegal or unsafe behaviour, please call Police on 111 in case of an emergency or on 105 for non-emergency reports.

Burt set his land speed records on the salt flats, not on public roads – and you can expect our cops to be salty with you if you’re acting like a Burt on the road.

