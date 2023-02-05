Care Needed While Driving Home From The Long Weekend

Auckland Transport is asking people returning home after the long weekend to be particularly alert when driving. There are still roads throughout the region with significant damage, and care is needed as rain is expected on Monday. We recommend people check the AT Mobile app or AT website for the latest information on the road network or public transport services before they travel.

There continues to be approx. 450 road maintenance crew members working on the region’s roads and in the past 24 hours, they have managed to reopen the Brynderwyn Hill (northbound and changing to southbound on Monday 6 February), Ngapipi Road, Kemp Road, and Shore Road.

Deputy Mayor Desley Simpson is pleased to have Shore Road reopened. “I would like to say a huge thanks to the Mayor and AT for all their efforts in getting Shore Road to reopen in time for schools starting back this week.”

The work on Tamaki Drive is progressing well and it is hoped that a westbound lane can be opened in the next 24 hours.

School bus routes

Many families will be turning their attention to schools starting on Tuesday. From Monday morning, the AT website will have all the latest information regarding any changes to school bus routes. AT will also be contacting schools to inform them of any bus routes affected by the recent extreme weather events.

Transport Plan for Waitangi Weekend 2023 – as at 3pm, 5 February - latest updates at AT.govt.nz/weatherwatch

Auckland’s road network is operational, however there are 26 roads either fully or partially closed. The key roads impacted are listed below:

North

Beach Road, Northcote – Closed both ways

Braemar Road, Castor Bay – Closed both ways

Glenvar Road, Torbay – Closed both ways between East Coast Rd and Fitzwilliam Dr

21 Woodlands Crescent, Browns Bay – Closed both ways

Rodney

Ridge Road, Waiake – Lane closed

Mill Flat Road – the Bailey Bridge installation continues, with residents still having access via the Riverhead Forest. Part of the Coatesville-Riverhead Highway will be closed to traffic to allow construction of the bridge.

Coatesville Riverhead Highway – Closed both ways

Ahuroa Road, Puhoi – Closed both ways

1200 Kaipara Hills Road, Kaipara Flats – Closed both ways

Tahekeroa Road, Tahekeroa – Closed both ways

Tunnel Road, Puhoi – Closed both ways

Weranui Road, Wainui – Closed east-bound

103 Duck Creek Road, Stillwater – Lane closed

SH1 - Hibiscus Coast Highway On-ramp, Silverdale - Lane closed north-bound

Central

Tamaki Drive (Mission Bay – Patterson Ave to Watene Cres) - Closed both ways

Waikowhai Road, Mount Roskill - Closed both ways

Waiheke Island

Hekerua Rd – Closed both ways

South

Sherwood Drive – Closed both ways

Pukekohe East Road – Westbound closure

Moumoukai Hill Road, Ness Valley – Closed both ways

Otau Mountain Road, Clevedon – Closed both ways

Marine Parade, Howick – One lane closed

West

Mountain Road, Henderson Valley – Multiple slips, one lane only in some sections.

1162 Scenic Drive, Swanson – Closed both ways

412 Scenic Drive, Waiatarua – Closed both ways

9 Takahe Road, Titirangi – Lane closed

32 Wood Bay Road, Titirangi – Closed both ways

72 to 84 Opanuku Road, Henderson Valley – one narrow lane

15 Paturoa Road, Titirangi Beach end – Closed

Great Barrier Island

Cape Barrier Rd – Closed both ways

Shoal Bay Rd – Closed both ways

Public Transport:

Rail: Western Line: Closed for works due to flooding. Buses replace trains between Swanson and Britomart. Southern Line: Papakura to/from Panmure via Eastern Line on 20-minute frequency. Buses replace trains between Panmure and Britomart due to works being completed on the Eastern line to manage slips. Eastern Line: Manukau to / from Otahuhu at 20-minute frequency; customers will need to transfer at Otahuhu to Southern Line services to travel to Panmure. Rail replacement buses are in place on the Onehunga Line and between Otahuhu and Newmarket on the southern line due to the Rail Network Rebuild.

Bus: The bus network is back to normal schedule and services are back to pre-flood levels. Some diversions and detours continue to operate due to road closures. Up to date public transport information can be found at AT.govt.nz/weatherwatch

Ferry: Ferries are now operating normal timetables, other than Gulf Harbour which will continue to operate a bus replacement.

School Buses: we are working to minimise and manage detours on school bus routes. We recommend parents check the AT Mobile App or AT website for the most current information.

Parking and vehicle recovery: A total of 2012 flooded vehicles have been towed, including 72 towed today. There are 457 vehicles across the city still to be recovered. All car park buildings are fully operational (Downtown, Victoria Street, Toka Puia, Ronwood and Fanshawe Street). Civic is open to the public but has reduced availability due to the closure of Level 3 (flooding). Level 2 is temporarily closed for testing and cleaning. Parking enforcement begins again today.



