Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

State Highway 6 Update - Ross To Haast

Monday, 6 February 2023, 6:04 pm
Press Release: NZ Transport Agency

Road crews have been out since first light this morning, working hard to reopen State Highway 6 between Ross and Haast on the West Coast.

The section of state highway was closed shortly after 3 pm on Sunday after heavy rain brought down trees and slips along the route - this included a large slip at Lake Ianthe between Ross and Harihari.

Slip on SH6, near Lake Ianthe, Harihari.

Good progress has been made this morning, and the sections of the state highway between Haast Pass and Franz Josef, and Ross and Whataroa are on track to reopen around midday.

Further work is required on the road between Whataroa and Franz Josef. This part of the highway remains closed as the bad weather has brought down powerlines. The route will be reopened once the local lines company has restored the network. This may happen later today with the next update at 2 pm.

However, the bad weather has left its mark on the highway. Multiple works sites along the route will have lane and speed restrictions. Particularly at the larger slip site near Lake Ianthe.

Drivers must obey instructions at road works areas, drive cautiously, and look out for slippery road surfaces. Some delays can be expected, and road users should factor this into their travel times.

Further inspections and assessment of damage to State Highway 6 will be carried out after river levels along the lower West Coast recede.

Drivers intending to travel on the West Coast are urged to check road conditions before they travel. The latest updates can be found on our website.

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism for over 20 years

If you like what we do Become a supporter

Find out more
Find more from NZ Transport Agency on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On extending the fuel/public transport subsidies

As Chris Hipkins says, it’s a “no brainer” to extend the fuel tax cut, half price public subsidy and the cut to the road user levy until mid-year. A no brainer if the prime purpose is to ease the burden on people struggling to cope with the cost of living, and - perhaps - reduce the impact of the floods on their ability to earn an income, but the decision to extend relief on the cost of fuel and travel has run into a storm of criticism from some quarters. More>>


ALSO:


 
 


Auckland Council: Mayor Extends State Of Emergency

Based on advice from civil-defence authorities, the local state of emergency for Auckland has been extended for seven days, but may be lifted earlier. More>>

ALSO:



Human Rights Commission: Recognising Tino Rangatiratanga Key To Ending Racism

Establishing a Truth, Reconciliation and Justice Commission and recognising Māori tino rangatiratanga among recommendations in two new reports. More>>

Transparency: NZ #2 In Corruption Perceptions Index

NZ ranked second equal with Finland in the latest Corruption Perceptions Index ... NZ’s score dropped 1 point to 87 while Denmark improved by 2 points, scoring 90. More>>


Free Fares NZ: Government Extends Half-Price Public Transport

“Affordable public transport is helping to ease cost of living pressures,” said Free Fares spokesperson Kate Day. More>>


NZ Government: New Cabinet Focused On Bread And Butter Issues

“We need a greater focus on what’s in front of New Zealanders right now. The new Cabinet line up strengthens that focus,” Chris Hipkins said. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 