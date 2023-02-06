State Highway 6 Update - Ross To Haast

Road crews have been out since first light this morning, working hard to reopen State Highway 6 between Ross and Haast on the West Coast.

The section of state highway was closed shortly after 3 pm on Sunday after heavy rain brought down trees and slips along the route - this included a large slip at Lake Ianthe between Ross and Harihari.

Slip on SH6, near Lake Ianthe, Harihari.

Good progress has been made this morning, and the sections of the state highway between Haast Pass and Franz Josef, and Ross and Whataroa are on track to reopen around midday.

Further work is required on the road between Whataroa and Franz Josef. This part of the highway remains closed as the bad weather has brought down powerlines. The route will be reopened once the local lines company has restored the network. This may happen later today with the next update at 2 pm.

However, the bad weather has left its mark on the highway. Multiple works sites along the route will have lane and speed restrictions. Particularly at the larger slip site near Lake Ianthe.

Drivers must obey instructions at road works areas, drive cautiously, and look out for slippery road surfaces. Some delays can be expected, and road users should factor this into their travel times.

Further inspections and assessment of damage to State Highway 6 will be carried out after river levels along the lower West Coast recede.

Drivers intending to travel on the West Coast are urged to check road conditions before they travel. The latest updates can be found on our website.

© Scoop Media

