MetService Monitoring Developing Tropical Cyclone

Monday, 6 February 2023, 6:08 pm
Press Release: MetService

After a week of severe weather for both the North and South Islands, MetService has now lifted all remaining severe weather watches and warnings across the country. A high pressure system building to the west of the country is expected to bring more settled weather for the next few days, then a cold front moving up the east coast on Wednesday will bring some showers and cool the temperatures back down.

MetService Meteorologist Jessie Owen says, “The front that moved up the country on Sunday has weakened and will clear the North Island tonight, taking with it the humid air which has been bringing heavy rain to northern areas and hot temperatures to the south. It should start to feel a bit cooler this week.”

All eyes are now on the tropics, where a tropical low in the Coral Sea is expected to develop into a cyclone in the next few days. MetService meteorologists are monitoring this system closely and are posting daily updates via our Tropical Cyclone Activity page at https://www.metservice.com/warnings/tropical-cyclone-activity

The potential tropical cyclone is expected to curve to the southeast later this week, then track south of New Caledonia and possibly towards the far north of New Zealand next weekend. If this system does pass close to the North Island, it will be another significant weather event potentially affecting vulnerable areas which are still recovering from recent severe weather.

Impacts for New Zealand will be highly dependent on the path the cyclone could take, but may include strong winds, heavy rain, and large swells on eastern coasts if it passes close to the North Island. It is important to emphasise that the cyclone’s path is still uncertain as the system hasn’t yet developed. Owen says “we will have a much better idea about the path this system will take, and any related severe weather, in another couple of days once it has formed.”

MetService will continue to monitor the development of this tropical low and will provide updates as more information becomes available. Should any severe weather be expected to impact New Zealand, more detailed advice will be provided in Outlooks, Watches and Warnings for severe weather via the MetService website at https://www.metservice.com/warnings/home

