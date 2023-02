Fatal Crash, Raetihi - Central

Emergency services are responding to a serious crash on State Highway 4, Raetihi that occurred about 12pm.

Sadly, two people have died at the scene.

Two other people have received injuries. This is the second fatal crash in the central region today.

The road is currently closed and diversions are in place.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area and expect delays.

The Serious Crash Unit has been advised.

© Scoop Media