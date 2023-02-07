New Bridges Coming To Kopurererua Valley

Two new pedestrian/cycling bridges will be lifted by crane into the Kopurererua Valley Reserve on Wednesday 8 February as part of ongoing restoration work.

Weather permitting, the installation of the bridges over the Kopurereua River will take about a day to complete.

People using the reserve will see some activity happening on the day, however, the northern section of the reserve is already cordoned off for restoration work, so a cycling or walking detour is not required.

This section of the reserve is adjacent to a wetland area currently being created. Once the wetland area has been completed and the river has been filled, this section will then be open to the public.

The restoration work also includes the creation of a new cycle path and realignment of the Kopurererua River which will allow for additional riparian planting, the creation of a native fish habitat and an enhanced ecosystem right in the centre of our city.

Kopurererua Valley is Tauranga’s 364-hectare inner-city reserve, and is a partnership between Ngāi Tamarāwaho, Bay of Plenty Regional Council and Tauranga City Council, and supported by GT Civil Limited, Tonkin + Taylor and Thrive Spaces & Places.

For more information about the Kopurererua Valley project and to stay up to date on progress, visit http://www.tauranga.govt.nz/kopurereruavalley

© Scoop Media

