Three Apprehended Following Pursuit

A 19-year-old man and two 14-year-old youths have been apprehended following the pursuit of a stolen vehicle in the Hutt Valley overnight.

Police located a stolen Nissan Navara in Upper Hutt about 1am. A pursuit was initiated on State Highway 2 after the south-bound vehicle failed to stop when signalled.

The pursuit was abandoned when the Nissan began driving south in north-bound lanes, with no lights on.

Units successfully spiked several of the vehicle’s tyres, however it continued driving at speed on the wrong side of the road. Because of the threat to innocent motorists, Police followed in the south-bound lane with lights and sirens, to warn oncoming traffic.

The spiked Nissan drove for about 11km in northbound lanes of State Highway 2, towards Wellington.

About 1.20am, a Police unit at Melling Bridge, having assessed the high risk of harm and danger to the public, forced the stolen vehicle off the road near the Melling intersection, to prevent a serious crash.

There were no injuries to Police, public, or alleged offenders, but both vehicles were damaged.

The Nissan's three occupants were apprehended at the scene.

State Highway 2 was closed while a scene examination was carried out and reopened about 4am.

A 19-year-old will appear in the Hutt Valley District Court today, charged with dangerous driving, unlawfully taking a motor vehicle, driving while forbidden, and failing to stop.

The Serious Crash Unit and Criminal Investigation Branch are investigating.

