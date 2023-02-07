Fatal Microlight Crash, Stratford

Police can confirm the sole occupant of a microlight has died following a crash in Stratford earlier today.

Police were notified of the crash at about 11.45am.

Flint Road was closed for a time while emergency services responded and has now reopened.

Police are providing support to the family of the deceased, and we extend our condolences to them at this difficult time.

Police will support Civil Aviation Authority investigators and the Coroner in their investigations into the circumstances of the crash.

© Scoop Media

