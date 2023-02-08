Police Arrest Man In Relation To Lambton Quay Aggravated Robbery

Attributed to Detective Senior Sergeant Tim Leitch.

Wellington Police have arrested a 43-year-old man in relation to the aggravated robbery of the Travelex Currency Exchange on Lambton Quay, just before 9.20am today.

The man is due to appear in Wellington District Court tomorrow on a charge of aggravated robbery and possession of an imitation firearm.

A vehicle of interest was identified by Police in Lower Hutt at about 3.45pm.

The vehicle was stopped a short time later by armed police on State Highway 58 at the Haywards Interchange.

Police were armed as a precaution due to the risk of firearms being present in the car.

Police thank motorists for their patience while traffic was disrupted.

Police are appealing to the public to report any sightings of a man described as being tall and thin and of Māori descent, who was wearing dark clothing, a black baseball cap, a mask and a backpack this morning between 8.30am and 10 am in the Lambton Quay and The Terrace area.

Please also report any sightings of a 2007 bright red Audi A4, registration DZD555, over the past few days, in particular in the Wellington City area between 8am and 10am today and yesterday.

Reports can be made via 105 – either by calling or online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105 ‘Update Report’ and reference file number 230208/9122.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

© Scoop Media

