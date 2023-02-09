Enquiries Following Crash, Lower Hutt

Police are making enquiries after a crash in Lower Hutt this morning involving a patrol car and a bus.

The crash occurred at the intersection of Kings Crescent and High Street, Boulcoutt, about 7.15am.

Fortunately no one was seriously injured.

The patrol car was under lights and sirens heading to a priority 1 incident when the crash occurred.

There were no passengers on the bus at the time of the crash.

The Serious Crash Unit is examining the scene and enquiries into the circumstances will be ongoing.

© Scoop Media

