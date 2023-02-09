Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Street Party To Celebrate Cuba Precinct Upgrade

Thursday, 9 February 2023, 11:14 am
Press Release: Wellington City Council

The upgrade on Swan Lane and Garrett Street are complete, so it’s time to celebrate with an on-site event on Friday 17 February. 
 

These upgrades have increased the area’s attractiveness, walkability, and safety and include; new surfacing, two new rain gardens, new lighting, planting, bike racks, and seating, plus the installation of speed bumps which will reduce traffic speeds and prioritise pedestrians, while improving connectivity and accessibility.

Glover Park also got a refresh, which included new paving, brighter lighting and new benches.

Two new art pieces have been installed as part of these upgrades. ‘Shadow Windows’ by local Pōneke artist Andrew Beck, was inspired by the rich architectural history of the surrounding areas and the diverse history of the site.

The second piece is by emerging Māori artist and illustrator, Izzy Joy (Kāi Tahu) which shows the story of the Waimapihi stream.

Wellington Mayor Tory Whanau says seeing Izzy work with other experienced artists is a great way to nurture rising talent.

“This piece was a partnership with mana whenua artist Rā Vincent, while also having an amazing muralist like Gina Kiel who helped tautoko Izzy throughout the installation.

“Izzy has produced such a beautiful piece of work alongside two incredible and experienced artists which tells the important story of the stream, and is going to add more vibrancy in telling the story of the area.”

The Waimapihi was named after Mapihi, a rangatira of Ngāi Tara and Kāti Māmoe, who bathed in the stream.

Wellington City Council’s Chief Planning Officer Liam Hodgetts says this event is not just a chance to celebrate but also to say thanks.

“After nearly a year of construction work, we are really proud of the finished product.

“We’re looking forward to celebrating with the local businesses, residents and whānau who helped influence the design of this space, and who also experienced some disruption during works in the area.”

Date | Te ra: Friday 17 February 2023

Time | Te wa: 4pm - 7pm

Where | Kei whea: Swan Lane and Garrett Street, Cuba Street

This is a whānau friendly event including food trucks, face painting, jazz music, live performances in association with NZ Fringe Festival, a market, and fun activities.

John Filmore Construction Ltd carried out the work.

You can find more information on the project and about the opening event at wellington.govt.nz/swanlane.

