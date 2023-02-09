Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Civil Defence Asks Our Community To Be Prepared

Thursday, 9 February 2023, 11:48 am
Press Release: Gisborne District Council

Civil Defence asks people in isolated areas of our community to stock up on food and any medical supplies they need as Cyclone Gabrielle approaches.

“The MetService have advised us this morning there is high confidence of heavy rain starting around Sunday evening for Gisborne and north of Gisborne with a predicted forecast of 100mm of rain for the district,” says Tairāwhiti Civil Defence Group Controller Ben Green

“Cyclones can change track and it isn’t yet clear how much rain will arrive and where it will fall.

“However, with our region still very fragile following ex-tropical Cyclone Hale last month our key focus is our community in isolated areas who are at high risk and vulnerable to being cut off.

“We want to reassure you that we are watching this weather closely and will continue to update you as soon as we know anything.

“In the meantime, we are asking people in vulnerable areas who have been cut off in the past to please ensure they have enough food and medical supplies for three days. This is just to be on the safe side until we have more certainty about this approaching weather system.”

Mr Green says there are also concerns for Council’s roading contractors who have been working 70-hour weeks to clean up after ex-tropical Cyclone Hale last month.

“We need to be aware of the health and safety of our contractors who have been pushing themselves to restore access across our region. There is still much work to be done on our roading network and we ask people to please be patient and drive with care.

“We’ve spoken with our Community Links up the Coast.

“Our next update will be tomorrow, however we wanted our community to know we are keeping a close eye on things, with preparations up the coast that include deploying staff and communication links up there so they can report back to us in real time what is happening.”

Keep an eye on Council's website and the Facebook pages for Council and Tairāwhiti Civil Defence for the latest information.

To report anything, contact Council on 0800 653 800, use the GDC FIX app on any smartphone, email service@gdc.govt.nz or use the eFix service on Council’s website.

© Scoop Media

