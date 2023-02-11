Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Mayor Extends Local State Of Emergency For Another Week, As Cyclone Risk Grows

Saturday, 11 February 2023, 6:39 pm
Press Release: Office of the Mayor of Auckland

Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown has extended the duration of the local state of emergency for another week, in accordance with section 71(2) of the Civil Defence and Emergency Management Act 2002.

Mayor Brown is satisfied that an emergency still exists in the Auckland region and is an ongoing event, including more flooding on Tuesday, significant land movements yesterday and the risk of more land movement with further weather events forecast in coming days.

The Mayor has been advised that Police continue to believe emergency powers remain helpful in supporting Auckland Council to exercise its powers under the Building Act 2004, and that emergency powers for the relief of distress, including emergency food, clothing, and shelter, continue to be needed by Te Whatu Ora: Health New Zealand and welfare response partners.

These factors would have been sufficient for the Mayor to extend the state of local emergency, and he is also mindful of the worsening weather outlook associated with Cyclone Gabrielle.

“My decision reflects the seriousness of the current and potential situation and our response,” Mayor Brown said.

“After what Aucklanders have experienced since Friday 27 January, and with our region waterlogged, it will be a very serious situation if the current weather forecasts eventuate.

“As we prepare, the two most important messages are:

  1. If the cyclone does come near to the North Island, the focus will be saving lives, preventing serious injury, keeping safe, and also protecting property
  2. In the next two or three days, we all can best prepare by cleaning up, with the Big Auckland Clean Up programme, that my deputy, Desley Simpson, is leading, has just became that much more urgent.

“Please keep informed through MetService, through Auckland Emergency Management, through the formal media briefings we are running, and through the media itself.

“If life is at risk, call 111 immediately. For other assistance, call 0800 22 22 00.”

The advice on which the Mayor based his decision was provided to him at 4.00 pm and the declaration was signed soon after.

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism for over 20 years

If you like what we do Become a supporter

Find out more
Find more from Office of the Mayor of Auckland on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On National’s Selling Of Its “Social Investment” Policy

There’s a 19th century flavour to National’s “social investment” strategy, in that it aims to seek capital from philanthropists and charitable organisations – some of them having their own religious agendas- to fund and deliver the provision of social services. Beyond that point, the details are remarkably scarce. Regardless, “social investment “ has become the buzzword for National’s approach to welfare and to the state’s social spending in general... More>>



 
 

Government: Urges People To Prepare For Cyclone Gabrielle
Cyclone Gabrielle could bring significant severe weather to many regions of Aotearoa New Zealand and the Government stands ready to support communities that may be impacted... More>>



Government: Takes New Direction With Policy Refocus

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins has announced a suite of programmes that are being cancelled or delayed in order to put the Government’s focus on the cost of living... More>>

Government: Prime Ministers’ Meeting Reaffirms Close Trans-Tasman Relationship

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese today held their first bilateral meeting in Canberra.
It was Chris Hipkins’ first overseas visit since he took office... More>>

PPTA: Secondary Teachers Set Date For First National Strike

Secondary teachers have decided that if there is still no satisfactory progress with their collective agreement negotiations over the next five weeks, they will hold a national one-day strike on Thursday 16 March... More>>



Educational Institute: Report Shows How Tough COVID-19 Was For Children, Educators
The Quality Public Education Coalition’s report on the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on students shows the need for a systemic overhaul of primary education's funding and staffing models... More>>


Human Rights Commission: Recognising Tino Rangatiratanga Key To Ending Racism

Establishing a Truth, Reconciliation and Justice Commission and recognising Māori tino rangatiratanga among recommendations in two new reports. More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 