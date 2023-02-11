Update – Escaped Prisoners, Auckland

Police are reminding the public that anyone found to be concealing the whereabouts of three escaped remand prisoners could be liable for charges themselves.

Zane Hepi, 24, Billy Fepulea’i, 43, and 45-year-old Joseph Ng Wun fled on foot from a transport van on the South-Eastern highway yesterday afternoon, before stealing a vehicle from a member of the public.

Detective Senior Sergeant Scott Armstrong says a dedicated team of officers is working to locate them, and he is warning anyone who may be concealing information about the trio’s whereabouts.

“Our focus remains on locating the prisoners; however, we would like to remind people that anyone who is helping these men avoid Police could be liable for criminal charges,” he says.

The three men are considered dangerous and should not be approached.

Anyone who sees them is urged to call 111 immediately.

Information can also be passed anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at https://www.crimestoppers-nz.org/

