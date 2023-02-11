Crash, Waikato Expressway - Waikato

Motorists using the Waikato Expressway should expect delays following a crash at Rangiriri this afternoon.

The crash was reported about 2.50pm and involved two vehicles. It happened between the Glen Murray Rd off-ramp and the Rodda Rd off-ramp.

All lanes of the expressway were shut for a short time, however all southbound lanes have since reopened, along with one northbound lane.

Two people are understood to have moderate injuries.

© Scoop Media

