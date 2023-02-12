Te Ara Tūtanga (Mauao Base Track) And Moturiki (Leisure Island) To Close Over Next Few Days Due To High Swells

Due to rising swells and forecast high winds from Cyclone Gabrielle, we have closed Te Ara Tūtanga (Mauao base track) and Moturiki (Leisure Island) today, Sunday, 12 February, to ensure public safety.

The closure is expected to be in place until at least Tuesday, 14 February when we will reassess the situation.

Tracks to the summit of Mauao remain open but may be reassessed tomorrow.

Signage and barriers will be in place at all closure points. We ask that the public respect the signs and barriers that are in place, as these are there for their own safety.

