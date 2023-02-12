Fatal Crash, State Highway 23

A man has died after being hit by a truck on State Highway 23 about halfway between Raglan and Whatawhata.

It happened near the intersection with Cogswell Road shortly before 8am today.

The man was directing traffic on the highway, which was already closed due to previous weather events, when a truck working nearby struck and killed him.

Support is being given to workers who were on site.

The circumstances of the crash are being investigated.

