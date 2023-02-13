Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Public Transport Services Disruptions For Monday 13 February

Monday, 13 February 2023, 6:21 am
Press Release: Auckland Transport

Issued 0600 Monday, 13 February

Key message: Auckland Transport is urging Aucklanders to stay at home today and tomorrow unless there is an absolutely urgent need for them to travel today

Waka Kotahi and Auckland Transport expect the Auckland Harbour Bridge to open and close throughout the day depending on the unpredictable approach of Cyclone Gabrielle.

If the Auckland Harbour Bridge is open, bus services will operate as normal as possible. However, if the bridge closes due to the winds associated with Cyclone Gabrielle, there are a number of service disruptions. The following is key information for bus uses travelling between the North Shore and the city centre during the disrupted periods.

Customers are encouraged to approach AT staff if they have questions about their normal routes.

Bus services:

From North Shore to city:

• Bus routes 82, 923, 95B, 95C, 95G, 97B, 97R will end and start from Akoranga

• Only NX1 will shuttle between Hibiscus Coast/Albany and Akoranga

• Every 3rd NX1 trip will detour from Constellation Station to Customs St, city centre via SH16/SH18

• NX2 will run normal from Hibiscus Coast /Albany to Constellation and then detour from Constellation Station to Wellesley St, city centre via SH16/SH18

• 866 will act as a shuttle between Albany and Akoranga. This way some of NX1s can be used as standby buses at Constellation

• 966 on Shore Side will either terminate their trips at Akoranga or 966 trips can be suspended/cancelled during disruption because the route is same as that of 95s and 97s and these will also be terminating/starting from Akoranga.

• 931, 933, 939 on Shore side will terminate and start trips from Akoranga

City to North Shore:

• NX1 and NX2 will run via SH16/18 from their starting points via Hobson St, SH16/SH18 to Constellation Station. Passengers can then transfer to NX1 shuttle service to Hibiscus Coast /Albany or to Akoranga.

• 82 and 923 will run as shuttle buses to pick up passengers from stops that are impacted/missed by NX1 and NX2 and will take them to the starting points of NX1 (7016) and NX2 (7089).

• 866 can run to Albany or Constellation via SH16/18 or can run as normal until Ponsonby and then detour to the starting point of NX1.

• 966 buses that are on City side can continue to run as normal until Ponsonby and then detour to the starting point of NX1.

• 931, 933 and 939 on City Side either can run as shuttle between UoA and Lower Albert Street/Quay Street. Customers can then transfer to NX1, 95s and 97s

Bus services in the North and West of the city will operate as close as normal as possible

Trains:

KiwiRail, the train track owner, has suspended all train services until at least 3pm. At this stage and due to the late notice, rail replacement buses are not available other than those already in place on the Onehunga Line and Southern Line between Otahuhu and Newmarket.

Ferries:

Half Moon Bay services will operate on the weekend timetable with an additional 8:15pm from Auckland and 7am and 9pm from Half Moon Bay. This is to enable sailing at reduced speeds.

Services reduced at:

  • Half Moon Bay
  • Birkenhead/Bayswater
  • Hobsonville Point
  • Devonport

We expect there to be ferry cancellations throughout the day.

For up to date public transport information, check AT.govt.nz/weatherwatch of the AT Mobile app before your journey.

© Scoop Media

