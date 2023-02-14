Trees And Debris On The Roads

MONDAY, 13 FEBRUARY 2023

We are hearing reports of trees and debris covering the roads in multiple locations, and they’re still coming down. Emergency services and our contractors are responding as quickly as possible, but we need people to avoid all unnecessary travel.

Should you discover a fallen streetlight or power pole, do not attempt to move or touch it as there may be a risk of electrocution.

If you feel unsafe in your home as a result of this weather event, please evacuate to friends or whānau, or to an emergency shelter.

If you need to report falling trees, debris or power poles please call our Contact Centre 24/7 on 07 577 7000.

© Scoop Media

