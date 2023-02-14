Two Arrests In Escaped Prisoners Investigation

Police have located and arrested two remand prisoners who escaped custody on Auckland’s Southern Motorway last week.

Detective Senior Sergeant Lisa Anderson, of Auckland City CIB, says a 24-year-old man and a 45-year-old man were arrested overnight.

Police can confirm the two men were in the Auckland region at the time of their arrests.

“Our investigation is ongoing to locate the third man, the 43-year-old, and this remains a priority for Police,” Detective Senior Sergeant Anderson says.

“We reiterate our message to anyone who is found to be harbouring him that they could face prosecution.”

Police continue to advise the public to not approach the man still outstanding, instead they should contact 111 immediately.

The two men, who are now back in custody, are expected to appear in the Auckland District Court today on charges of escapes custody and offences related to the stolen vehicle.

Further updates in this matter will be provided once they are available.

