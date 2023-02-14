A Taste Of FIFA Hitting Hamilton Kirikiriroa – Football Ferns To Visit World Cup Unity Pitch At Hamilton Lake

FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™ Unity Pitch is coming to Hamilton Kirikiriroa this weekend as part of its AU/NZ tour.

The vibrant and unique multi-coloured futsal-sized pitch will be located at Hamilton Lake Domain, from 17-20 February 2023 offering fun activities, giveaways and displays from a variety of local entertainers – and it’s all free.

There’s a chance to meet FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™ mascot Tazuni, as well as an opportunity to watch New Zealand’s Football Ferns participate in a powerchair football match against the Parafed Waikato’s Wandering Wasps.

Suitable for the whole family, the Unity Pitch will offer ‘give it a go’ sessions including football drills & skills, free ‘kick around’ time and badminton. There’s a full line up of exciting acts to watch including a friendly game between our local fire and police departments and Hamilton Chinese Ethnic Song and Dance Group.

The Unity Pitch aims to engage local communities around both Australia and Aotearoa New Zealand. It represents a patchwork of the tournament brand colours, reflecting the two unique local cultures of the co-hosts, and the coming together of 32 participating nations.

The activation coincides with the FIFA Women’s World Cup™ Play-Off Tournament at Waikato Stadium between 17-23 February. The tournament will see 10 teams compete for the final three qualifying spots for the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™ which is also co-hosted in Hamilton Kirikiriroa in July this year.

“Having the Unity Pitch in Hamilton is an important, tangible sign that the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™ is only just around the corner,” said Karyn Walters, Chief Executive of WaiBOP Football Federation.

“We’re in for an exciting time with both the Play-Off Tournament and Unity Pitch happening in our city at the same time. The Unity Pitch provides a fun focal point for our community to come together in a great setting.”

“The FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™ is one of the few truly global sporting tournaments. It will be an inspirational event for local footballers and that, coupled with the investment in facilities and infrastructure, will leave a true legacy as our sport continues to grow over the years to come.”

The 10 teams that have qualified for the Play-Off Tournament are Cameroon, Chile, Chinese Taipei, Haiti, Panama, Papua New Guinea, Paraguay, Portugal, Senegal, and Thailand.

New Zealand’s Football Ferns will play three friendlies around the Play-Off Tournament – the first against Portugal, before two fixtures against guest team, Argentina.

Find the full schedule of Play-Off Tournament matches and Unity Pitch activities at hamiltonhostcity.co.nz

Tickets for FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 are available from fifa.com

