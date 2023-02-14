Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Water And Data Issues Plague Tairāwhiti

Tuesday, 14 February 2023, 11:42 am
Press Release: Gisborne District Council

 

People are being asked to stay off the roads as heavy machinery is being brought in to clear woody debris from the city’s two bridges which are both critical transport routes and also carry vital utilities for the region.

It’s been a hectic 24 hours for Tairāwhiti with extensive flooding, evacuations, the loss of the city water supply and breaks in the fibre optic cable that delivers cell phone, Eftpos and payWave services and landline communications.

Residents are being asked to urgently conserve water, and use it only for drinking and hygiene. There are multiple breaks in the pipe between the dams and the Waingake treatment plant.

The city has limited capacity from Waipaoa but it takes some time for that to come online.

Council staff were out at first light to survey the pipe from the air to assess the damage.

Tairāwhiti Civil Defence controller Ben Green says it is a crucial time for the region. “The water problem is significant and everyone must play their part to conserve water,” he says. “This won’t be a quick fix. We need everyone to be cautious with their water use.

“We understand people are keen to tidy up but given the damage, this is not the time to start cleaning your properties.”

The loss of the fibre optic cable means people can only use cash to purchase goods and services, with ATM machines also out of action. Mr Green cautions that there is no need to panic buy. “Use what you have at home. Come together with neighbours and support one another.”

Both the Gladstone Road and William Petty (Rutene Road) Bridges will be shut from 11am to clear the woody debris building up to a dangerous level. It is expected to take at least three hours, but possibly a lot longer.

To ensure the community is safe, emergency services will be based on both sides of the river.

Cyclone Gabrielle hasn’t finished with Tairāwhiti with more rain forecast for today, and running through tomorrow. “Stay at home,” says Mr Green. “This is no time to be out and about rubbernecking. It’s dangerous for everyone.”

The region remains completely cut off with SH2 shut to both Napier and Opotiki, and SH35 from Okitu to Opotiki.

Power is also out for the wider region with Eastland Network working closely with Transpower to restore it as quickly as possible and caution people to treat all lines as live.

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism for over 20 years

If you like what we do Become a supporter

Find out more
Find more from Gisborne District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS




Gordon Campbell: On The Protests Inside Israel


This week in Jerusalem, about 100,000 Israelis took to the streets to demonstrate against plans by the recently elected coalition government of Benjamin “ Bibi” Netanyahu to reduce the power and independence of the judiciary. If Netanyahu and his new ultra-right allies get their way, the reforms will (a) weaken the Supreme Court’s ability to strike down laws (b) allow court rulings to be over-ridden by a simple majority in Israel’s parliament, the Knesset and (c) give the government more power over the committee that gets to appoint the nation’s judges... More>>


 
 



Government: New Sanctions And Travel Bans On Iran
Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta has announced new sanctions on Iranians supplying drones to Russia and expanded travel bans on those responsible for the violent response to protests... More>>


Government: Proposed Parliament Sitting Plan For Week Ahead
Following the declaration of a national state of emergency the plan for the week ahead at Parliament has changed. “This an unprecedented storm which is affecting people... More>>

EDS: Releases First Working Paper On Managed Retreat Law

EDS has released its first working paper as part of its Aotearoa New Zealand’s Climate Change Adaptation Act: Building a Durable Future project. The project is focussed on developing recommendations... More>>


Taxpayers' Union: NEW POLL: Labour Bounce But Centre-Right Remains Ahead – Just

In the first monthly Taxpayers' Union – Curia poll since Chris Hipkins took office, the two largest parties are tied on 34.4% with Labour up 2.7 points on last month while National is down 2.8 points... More>>

PPTA: Secondary Teachers Set Date For First National Strike

Secondary teachers have decided that if there is still no satisfactory progress with their collective agreement negotiations over the next five weeks, they will hold a national one-day strike on Thursday 16 March... More>>



Educational Institute: Report Shows How Tough COVID-19 Was For Children, Educators
The Quality Public Education Coalition’s report on the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on students shows the need for a systemic overhaul of primary education's funding and staffing models... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 