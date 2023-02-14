Praise For City's Response To The Impacts Of Cyclone Gabrielle

After a sleepless night for many in Tauranga, Commission Chair Anne Tolley has praised the “immense” efforts of everyone involved in the city’s response to the impacts of Cyclone Gabrielle.

“Tauranga City has seen multiple situations of fallen trees blocking roads and felling power lines, and crews have been working around the clock to remedy those issues as quickly as possible.

“We are grateful that things aren’t worse here and that our infrastructure has held up well.

“Thank you for the immense efforts of the iwi of Tauranga Moana, staff, contractors, and volunteers who have worked hard to keep our communities safe, and to the many agencies who offered to lend a hand.

“Our hearts go out to the many people around the country whose homes and properties have been damaged by the cyclone, and in particular to the Fire and Emergency staff in Muriwai who were trapped in a collapsed building this morning.”

Anne says the declaration of a National State of Emergency indicates how serious and widespread this extreme weather event has been for many.

Many childcare centres, schools and workplaces around the city were closed today and it is normal for people to feel anxious and stressed as we try to return to ‘business as usual’, says Anne.

“If you’re struggling to cope, know that you’re not alone. If you’re able to, reach out to loved ones, neighbours and colleagues. Check in and ask how they’re doing and help where you can.”

People feeling anxious can also free call or text 1737 to talk to a trained counsellor.

While a National State of Emergency is still in place, Tauranga City Council’s Emergency Operations Centre has now been stood down as the threat from Cyclone Gabrielle has passed for Tauranga and the clean-up can be managed through normal business operations.

Duty Controller Nigel McGlone says contractors and crews are out assessing the damage and attending to the most urgent jobs.

“We are now in clean-up mode and focusing on the big stuff first. We appreciate everyone’s patience as our crews get on with the job of clearing storm debris."

Road closures and traffic management

Please follow Waka Kotahi for State Highway updates.

Botanical Road A tree has brought down power lines on Botanical Road at the intersection with 19th Avenue. The power to this area is off and it may be for up to 48 hours while Powerco works to restore it. The tree is still being cleared and the road is under traffic management.

Cameron Road The westbound lane of Cameron Road between Arundel Street and 5th Avenue is closed due to a large tree blocking the road. The eastbound lane (towards the city centre) is open.

Ngatai Road A fallen tree that came down on powerlines has now been cleared. Powerco are still working on power lines, and traffic management is in place.

Devonport Road between 9th and 10th Avenues, a tree is blocking the road, and a detour in place.

Fallen trees, debris, slips and other damage

About 30 trees have fallen around the city overnight, and there is a lot of tree debris on our roads, parks and reserves.

The following parks and reserves are closed until further notice while assessment and clean-up takes place.



Tutarawānanga - Yatton Park – a large tree has fallen in the park

– a large tree has fallen in the park Mauao and Moturiki (Leisure Island) All tracks will remain closed as we work to clear slips and assess damage. Signage and barriers are in place at all closure points and are there to ensure public safety. We are asking people not to visit.

All tracks will remain closed as we work to clear slips and assess damage. Signage and barriers are in place at all closure points and are there to ensure public safety. We are asking people not to visit. McLaren Falls, Fergusson Park, Kulim Park, Beach Road Reserve, Omanu Beach carpark, Pāpāmoa Domain, Taylor Reserve Carpark, Harrisons Cut Beach Accessway, and Waikareao Estuary Walkway from Maxwells Road to Coach Drive, are closed. This includes freedom camping areas in those parks.



Our contractors are doing an excellent job clearing the roads as fast as they can, however there will be disruptions around the road network today and detours will be in place.

There is a large amount of debris across the city’s berms and beaches. It will take a few days to clear all the debris and we ask people to be patient and give our crews space to clean up.

There is also a lot of debris in our parks and reserves, and on our beaches. While access may not be closed to the public, please take care when moving under any trees and report any fallen trees, slips and damage to our customer contact centre on 07 577 000.

Please continue to conserve water

The city’s stormwater and wastewater systems coped very well last night, as did our water treatment plants. The water treatment plants were shut down around midnight. The stream quality was assessed and all the plants were back in operation by 2pm. The water supply is therefore returning to normal operation subject to any further heavy rainfall events.

We ask that people continue to be mindful of how they use water over the next few days in case our water treatment plants require any further shutdown.

Power outages

Around 320 homes are currently without power in the city, including 113 properties in Bellevue, 130 in Tauranga South and about 40 in Tauriko.

Please regularly check Powerco’s outage map for the latest information on current outages. Residents can report an outage either by contacting their retailer (the company they pay their power bill to) or using Powerco’s report an outage page.

