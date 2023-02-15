Forgotten Lotto Ticket Changes North Canterbury Couple’s Lives

A North Canterbury couple’s lucky yellow ticket was hiding in plain sight on their fridge for almost two months before they finally decided to check it. The couple received “the biggest surprise” of their lives after discovering the forgotten ticket had won $333,333 in Lotto First Division – in a draw that happened in December.

The couple, who wish to remain anonymous, bought the ticket on 17 December.

“I put it on the fridge like I normally do,” the man said.

“We usually check tickets pretty quickly, but we’ve been so busy lately we haven’t had the chance.”

With time ticking on, the couple remained completely unaware of their fortune. It was a trip to the supermarket that eventually led to the life-changing discovery.

“I was going to get some things at the market, and I thought I’d check my ticket while I was there.

“When it came up as ‘First Division Winner,’ I was shaking like a leaf; I didn’t think it was right. So, I swiped it again, and it said the same. I thought, third time lucky, and asked the operator to confirm.

“When she put it through, the lady looked at me – her eyes were the size of two full moons – and she said I should go around the back with her. It completely blew me away.

“Once we were out the back, she handed me the piece of paper to confirm my win, and I just burst into tears.”

After rushing home to fill his partner in on the details, the pair had a sleepless night dreaming about their win before treating themselves to breakfast the following day.

“I still can’t believe it. Especially the fact it was sitting on our fridge all that time – under a magnet!”

The couple have got big plans for their winnings. But in the meantime?

“We’re going to carry on as if nothing’s happened – we went all that time without knowing after all.”

The winning $333,333 First Division ticket was sold at Countdown Rangiora East for the draw on Saturday, 17 December 2022.

Two Lotto players from Waiuku and Hawkes Bay also each won $333,333 for the draw on Saturday, 17 December 2022

