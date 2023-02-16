Resupply Of Region Underway

A short-term solution to bring essential supplies into the region has started today (Thursday).

Trucks carrying food, water and fuel will travel between Opotiki and Te Karaka on SH2 in a managed one-way convoy led by a Downer contractor.

There will be two trips a day, one going south from Opotiki in the morning and another returning north in the afternoon. The road is still closed to the public for the safety of contractors so they can continue to carry out repairs between convoys.

There are multiple hazards en route, in particular a section of Otoko Hill where a slip has left the road narrow and slippery.

Tairāwhiti Civil Defence group controller Ben Green says Police will provide security at both ends of the convoy to ensure it is only for trucks carrying essential supplies.

Mr Green thanked his team and the inter-agency support for ensuring this short-term solution could go ahead.

“This means we can feed our community and they can refuel their vehicles,” he said.

“We want to reiterate that SH2 north is still closed to the public, and this is for their safety and that of our contractors clearing the road.

“We appreciate your patience. The faster we can do this work the faster the roads can be open.”

