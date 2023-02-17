Look After Each Other This O Week

Police want students to have fun but be safe this Orientation Week. We want parents and caregivers to take note of this advice too, so they can make sure their young people have the information they need to be safe while still having fun.

“Our City Community Team is engaged with the Victoria University of Wellington Students Association (VUWSA) and Victoria University and will offer support for their planned events which this year will include the traditional Toga Party for first years and Electric/Dance and Hip-Hop gigs during the week.

Police expect an influx of students into the CBD during the week and our goal is to make sure that those students are safe and enjoy what will likely be the highlight of the year for many of them.

It’s worth noting that a liquor ban exists throughout the entire CBD so be careful where you take your alcohol outside.

If students find themselves in a spot of bother we’d encourage them to take 10, literally. Take 10 is a late night “safe zone” for young people located on Courtney Place in the entertainment district. This zone caters for those who may need to water load, charge a phone, or just hang out. ”

If you are planning on drinking while partying, then take note of this following advice;

• Look after your friends and stick together. If you plan to walk, go in pairs or groups, either way, have a plan for getting home safely at the end of your night.

• Have cash, EftPos card or phone app to pay for transport home or arrange a trusted sober driver to collect you.

• Have a place to meet up with your friends if you get separated during the night.

• Have something substantial to eat before you head out to party.

• Have a glass of water between each alcoholic drink.

• Make sure your phone is fully charged.

• Never leave your drink unattended or accept any drinks that you haven't personally seen poured, especially from strangers.

• Challenge any inappropriate comments or actions from anyone and report them to bar staff, or police if necessary.

We all have a responsibility to ensure our friends and loved ones are safe, so keep an eye out and report any concerns you have.

Police also has a message for those who seek to take advantage of vulnerable or intoxicated people - do not do this. Do not allow your mates to do this either.

Sexual assault is unacceptable. It is never the victim’s fault and should not be tolerated in any situation. Police take sexual assault extremely seriously. We will respond to and investigate every incident reported to us.

“Along with our Don’t Guess the Yes partners we are also committed to changing attitudes and behaviours towards alcohol consumption and sexual consent - If they are out of it, they aren’t up for it.”

Call 111 in an emergency if something is happening right now, illegal or suspicious. If it’s already happened you can provide information via the Police non-emergency number – call 105 or go online at 105.police.govt.nz Waea atu ki 111 me he ohotata, e tū ana rānei tētahi mea taihara, hihira rānei i taua wā tonu. Mēnā kua pahawa kē, me tuku taipitopito mā te nama ohotata-kore a Ngā Pirihimana - waea atu ki 105, toro ki te ipurangi ki 105.police.govt.nz rānei

© Scoop Media

