Motorists Asked To Avoid Northland Travel

Police are advising people in Auckland and Northland to avoid travel into and across the region if possible.

Although the sun is out, the effects of Cyclone Gabrielle remain.

The roading infrastructure has been affected by the weather, and may be unsafe if there are too may vehicles on the road.

“It’s really important that we prioritise traffic to vehicles needed to support recovery efforts”, says Superintendent Hill.

Motorists are asked to only travel if necessary.

If you need to look after property, ask a neighbour to keep an eye on it if they can.

The best practice to stay safe is to stay off the roads until they are fully functional.

Police thank motorists for their understanding.

