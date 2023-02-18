Arrest made in relation to assault and kidnapping- Gisborne

Gisborne Police have arrested a 25-year-old man for kidnapping and serious assault of a woman overnight.

The arrest was made shortly after the incident was brought to Police’s attention as a result of increased reassurance and suppression patrols in Gisborne.

The parties were known to each other and Police are not seeking anyone else in relation to the incident. Police are unable to comment further as the matter is now before the courts.

Tairāwhiti Area Commander Inspector Sam Aberahama said Police will be continuing a very visible presence in and around Gisborne in the aftermath of Cyclone Gabrielle.

“Our community can be assured Police will be out in force in and around the city, and any criminal activity will not be tolerated.”

