Deaths Increase By Ten Percent In 2022

The number of deaths in New Zealand rose to 38,574 in 2022, Stats NZ said today.

This was a 10 percent increase in the number of registered deaths compared with 2021, when there were 34,932 deaths registered.

“The increased number of deaths in 2022 was impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic,” population estimates and projections manager Michael MacAskill said.

