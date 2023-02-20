Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Man Faces Serious Charges Following North Shore Burglaries

Monday, 20 February 2023, 2:34 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Waitematā Police have charged a man over a series of violent burglaries on the North Shore in recent months.

Detective Senior Sergeant Nick Poland says the man was arrested in the Wairau Valley area on Friday by frontline staff as they responded to a burglary in Unsworth Heights.

“The burglary occurred at around 1pm, where the victim was allegedly assaulted and cash was stolen before the offender fled in a vehicle.”

Fortunately the victim was quickly able to contact Police on 111, providing a description of this vehicle.

Detective Senior Sergeant Poland says a vehicle of a similar description was stopped by responding staff on Wairau Road.

“The man was arrested on an unrelated matter and was spoken to further by Police, which has resulted in him being charged over the Unsworth Heights incident.”

Police have also recovered a sum of cash from the vehicle.

“Our investigation has continued and since then this man has been charged over other burglaries in the North Shore area,” Detective Senior Sergeant Poland says.

“This is a great outcome for our community and we hope the news of an arrest brings them some reassurance.”

The 25-year-old is facing a raft of charges in the North Shore District Court over the incident on Friday, as well as burglaries at residential properties in Glenfield on 7 December 2022 and Unsworth Heights on 12 December 2022.

He has been remanded in custody and is expected to appear today in the North Shore District Court, charged with:

  • Two counts of robbery
  • Two counts of assault with intent to rob
  • Three counts of burglary
  • Driving while disqualified

As the matter is before the Court, Police are not in a position to comment further at this time.

