Appeal for witnesses following Taranaki crash

Monday, 20 February 2023, 6:28 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police investigating the crash on Egmont Road, Taranaki, in the early hours of Saturday morning are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

The incident, involving a single motorcycle, occurred at around 2am.

Sadly, the motorcyclist died at the scene.

We are continuing to investigate the full circumstances of the crash.

Initial enquiries have determined there was at least one other vehicle on the rural road around the time of the crash.

We would like to speak to the occupant(s) of that vehicle and anyone else who may have been in the area at the time and is yet to come forward.

We are particularly interested in hearing from anyone who was travelling on Egmont Road between 1.30am and 2.30am.

Formal identification processes are underway.

Police extend our sincere condolences to the motorcyclist’s friends and family at this difficult time.

Anyone with information that could assist us with our investigation is asked to please call Police on 105 or Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, referencing file 230218/2155.

© Scoop Media

Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
