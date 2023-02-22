Cyclone Gabrielle – Eastern District Update

In the 24 hours to midday today, Police in Eastern District conducted more than 600 prevention activities, including reassurance patrols and proactive engagements with storm-hit communities.

Nineteen people were arrested and charged with 32 offences.

The arrests were in Gisborne (eight), Hastings (six), Napier (four) and Wairoa (1).

Charges primarily relate to shoplifting, assault and family harm.

There were three charges for burglary.

An additional 145 police staff and the Eagle helicopter remain in Eastern District.

The number of uncontactable people continues to reduce and currently sits at 346.

