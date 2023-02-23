Cyclone Gabrielle – Eastern District Update Thursday 23 February

In the 24 hours to 7pm, Police in Eastern District have conducted 507 prevention activities, including reassurance patrols and proactive engagements with storm-hit communities.

Over the same period, Police have received 597 calls for service, including 6 reports of burglaries, 11 unlawful takings and 38 family harm incidents.

35 people have been arrested for a variety of offences – 24 in Hawke’s Bay and 11 in Tairawhiti.

Offences include:

• car conversion etc

• serious assaults

• burglary

• disorder

An additional 145 police staff and the Eagle helicopter remain in Eastern District.

The number of uncontactable people as of 9am this morning was 152.

Police will provide further information about our ongoing work on the uncontactable people this afternoon.

