Committee’s Thanks For Cyclone Gabrielle Clean Up And Recovery

Northland’s Regional Transport Committee has thanked all those who have ‘muscled in’ to open up roads after Cyclone Gabrielle last week.

Committee Chair Joe Carr says farmers, contractors and the community got behind the region’s maintenance contractors and, without any thought of recompense, had cleared the massive amount of trees and debris left on our roads and in culverts.

"Our contractors have been going hard out for over a week now, as have Northpower and Top Energy staff who followed in once the roads were passable. We also can’t forget Northland’s Civil Defence Emergency Management team. Thanks team."

Councillor Carr says RTC members’ hearts also go out to those in Tairawhiti, East Coast and Hawkes Bay whose terrible losses continue to unfold.

"We acknowledge and support the Prime Minister Chris Hipkins' korero that the country has underinvested in infrastructure and resilience and that we must build back better."

