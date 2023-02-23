Committee’s Thanks For Cyclone Gabrielle Clean Up And Recovery

Northland’s Regional Transport Committee has thanked
all those who have ‘muscled in’ to open up roads after
Cyclone Gabrielle last week.
Committee Chair Joe Carr
says farmers, contractors and the community got behind the
region’s maintenance contractors and, without any thought
of recompense, had cleared the massive amount of trees and
debris left on our roads and in culverts.
"Our
contractors have been going hard out for over a week now, as
have Northpower and Top Energy staff who followed in once
the roads were passable. We also can’t forget
Northland’s Civil Defence Emergency Management team.
Thanks team."
Councillor Carr says RTC members’
hearts also go out to those in Tairawhiti, East Coast and
Hawkes Bay whose terrible losses continue to
unfold.
"We acknowledge and support the Prime Minister
Chris Hipkins' korero that the country has underinvested in
infrastructure and resilience and that we must build back
better."
