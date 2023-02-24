Airport Congestion Causes Delays

Travellers using Marlborough Airport are urged to allow extra time to park and check-in to ensure they don’t miss their flights.

With extra flights being put on due to Cook Strait ferry disruptions and existing high load factors, airport check in is incredibly busy and carparking at capacity, Operations and Safety Manager at Marlborough Airport Steve Holtum said.

Therefore travellers needed to allow plenty of extra time to walk from the overflow car park area to the terminal as well as expect queues at check in.

“The general public can no longer depend on getting here to check-in with a few minutes to spare – we are seeing a lot of people miss their flights due to strict cut off times implemented by the airlines,” he said.

Mr Holtum expected the situation would continue with the new airport car park construction work starting which will provide relief in the long term but could result in traffic congestion while work is underway.

“Passengers missing flights can’t easily get another straight away so please, allow plenty of time to park and check in,” he said.

© Scoop Media

