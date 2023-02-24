Update, Henderson Incident

Cordons remain in place in Henderson as part of an ongoing Police operation.

The Newington Road address that was subject of a pre-planned search warrant this morning remains contained and Police staff are communicating with an occupant inside the property.

Police would like to thank the community for their patience given the ongoing disruption as a result of the cordons in place today. These are in place to ensure the safety of the community and Police staff.

We would like to reassure the public that Police are working hard to bring the matter to a safe conclusion as soon as possible.

Police will continue to provide updates as they are available.

