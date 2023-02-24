Road Closed, Mangawhai Road - Waitematā

Police are advising motorists the intersection of State Highway 1 and Mangawhai Road is closed due to the weather conditions.

Motorists are able to continue north on State Highway 1 but cannot access Mangawhai Road.

As previously advised, a number of roads have been affected by slips and flooding in Mangawhai, Mahurangi East, South Head, and Topuni.

Police are monitoring the situation, alongside our partner agencies, and continue to urge commuters to avoid non-essential travel where possible.

© Scoop Media

