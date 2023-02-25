Cyclone Gabrielle – Eastern District Update

As at 9pm last night, the number of uncontactable people following Cyclone Gabrielle is now at 13.

Getting in touch with those remaining 13 remains a priority for Police and we are working as fast as we can, using a number of different methods.

In the 24 hours to 7pm last night, Police in Eastern District have conducted 523 prevention activities, including reassurance patrols and proactive engagements with storm-hit communities.

Over the same period, Police have received 451 calls for service, including 5 reports of burglaries, 3 unlawful taking of a motor vehicle and 29 family harm incidents.

24 people have been arrested for a variety of offences – 15 in Hawke’s Bay and 9 in Tairawhiti.

Offences include:

• trespass • theft • burglary • car theft • intimidation and threats

Police staff assisted with the evacuation of residents of Esk Valley on Friday afternoon and early evening, due to the potential for the river to rise following heavy rain. Cordons are in place to keep Esk Valley safe.

Rising river levels continue to be of concern in the Eastern District and residents are encouraged to check the usual Civil Defence channels (including CDEM Facebook, CDEM website) for further information.

Elsewhere, Police have been monitoring and responding to weather-related incidents in Northland District and Tamaki Makaurau. Residents are encouraged to check the usual Civil Defence channels (including CDEM Facebook, CDEM website) for further information.

© Scoop Media

