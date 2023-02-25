Fatal crash, State Highway 6, Lochiel

One person has died following a crash on State Highway 6, Lochiel, early this morning.

Emergency services were notified of the two-vehicle crash about 12.20am.

Sadly, one person died at hospital.

Two other people were transported to hospital in a serious condition.

The road is currently closed, and diversions are in place.

The Serious Crash Unit is investigating the circumstances of the crash.

